Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Eqvista
See Eqvista’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Eqvista
Eqvista
Streamline your cap table management
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Streamline your cap table management and keep your cap table up-to-date with real-time updates! Our cap table management platform provides a wide range of features that cater to both startups and established businesses.
Launched in
Tech
by
Eqvista
Flatfile
Ad
The data onboarding platform
About this launch
Eqvista
Cap Table and Valuations Made Easy
2
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Eqvista by
Eqvista
was hunted by
Sarath C P
in
Tech
. Featured on October 5th, 2022.
Eqvista
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on December 19th, 2018.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#118
Report