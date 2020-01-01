Equity Token

Discussion
Ali Ahmed
Hunter
Found this while hunting for online cap table tools. This is something I've always wanted while raising funding for my startups, a platform that gives me a good looking profile for my startup which I can share out a link to prospective investors (accredited only) and have them click a button to invest, sign docs and wire funds. Instead of the convoluted lengthy costly process that exists today. Seems similar to SeedLegals in the UK. I guess they would have to ensure that startups don't promote their link publicly and instead treat this as a private data room.
