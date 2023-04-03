Products
Enterprise-ready Saas Starter Kit
Enterprise-ready Saas Starter Kit
Kickstart enterprise development with Next.js Starter Kit
Enterprise-ready SaaS Starter Kit is a Next.js based SaaS Starter Kit that can save hundreds of development hours while building enterprise-ready SaaS apps. Some of the features that SaaS kit offers: - SAML SSO - Directory Sync - Webhooks & Events
Open Source
SaaS
Developer Tools
Enterprise-ready Saas Starter Kit
About this launch
Enterprise-ready Saas Starter Kit
Kickstart enterprise development with Next.js Starter Kit
Enterprise-ready Saas Starter Kit by
Enterprise-ready Saas Starter Kit
was hunted by
Vanshika Srivastava
in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Deepak Prabhakara
,
SAMA
,
Kiran K
,
Utkarsh Mehta
,
NathanT
and
Aswin v
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
Enterprise-ready Saas Starter Kit
is not rated yet. This is Enterprise-ready Saas Starter Kit's first launch.
