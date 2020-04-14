Emergency Developers

Discussion
Galina Divakova
Maker
Hey Product Hunt family, As you might have noticed, on the one hand side, some industries seem to experience growth because of the higher demand for certain types products in the quarantine world. On the other hand, the uncertainty that comes with the economic recession greatly affects hiring decisions in almost every country of the world nowadays. We at YouTeam work with many startups, helping them hire software engineers from Eastern Europe and Latin America. We noticed that today startup founders from the rising industries are in need of a temporary dev workforce. That's how this idea came up: what if we compile a list of developers from our platform who already have the experience in the high-demand fields of these crazy days? And of course, we'll only list software engineers that are already waiting for their next project — which means, they can join your team ASAP. And when the job is done, or things go back to normal, and you don't need as much engineers anymore, you may downsize your team again. YouTeam provides that flexibility you need in the uncertain times.
