EmemeAI
EmemeAI
Create & Export AI characters to apps and games.
Visit
Upvote 59
Bring your AI-WAIFU to LIFE♡ Without code, You can create 3D chat AI characters, and connect them to external apps, social media, metaverse and games to use as AI-NPCs. They generate not only chat, but also voices and animations. It's free.
Free
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Bots
•
Entertainment
Meet the team
Built with
About this launch
Follow
59
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
EmemeAI by
EmemeAI
was hunted by
Yuka Kojima
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Yuka Kojima
,
Roberto Pellerito
,
Ryoya Imai
and
Min-Soo KO
. Featured on March 27th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is EmemeAI's first launch.