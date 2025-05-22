Launches
Embedded GenBI by Upsolve AI
This is a launch from Upsolve AI
See 2 previous launches
Embedded GenBI by Upsolve AI
The data experience your customers deserve
Upsolve AI's Embedded GenBI turns your app’s customer-facing analytics into an insight engine with hyper-personalized dashboards and AI-powered insights that “just works”. Spoil your users and give them the data experience they deserve.
About this launch
Upsolve AI
Customer-facing analytics as a service
5 out of 5.0
Embedded GenBI by Upsolve AI by
Upsolve AI
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Customer Success
,
Developer Tools
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Ka Ling Wu
,
Sergs B.
,
Gihan Fernando
,
Dan O'Riordan
,
Liz Yan
and
Danylo Nazarenko
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
Upsolve AI
is rated
5.0/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on October 28th, 2024.