This is a launch from Upsolve AI See 2 previous launches

Embedded GenBI by Upsolve AI The data experience your customers deserve Visit Upvote 53

Upsolve AI's Embedded GenBI turns your app’s customer-facing analytics into an insight engine with hyper-personalized dashboards and AI-powered insights that “just works”. Spoil your users and give them the data experience they deserve.

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more