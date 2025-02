This is a launch from Upsolve AI See 1 previous launch

Embedded BI by Upsolve AI Embed Business Intelligence for your users in your app Visit Upvote 62

Embedded business intelligence (BI) in your platform to allow your users to build and customize their dashboards and reports. Your users get their data questions answered within your application without seeking support or data cut from your team.

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more