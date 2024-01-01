Products
Emailwish
Emailwish
All in one Email Marketing Platform for your eCommerce store
Emailwish is your all-in-one tool for easy e-commerce. Automate emails, from cart reminders to thank you notes, collect reviews on autopilot, create engaging popups, and chat in real time with customers, all with simple drag-and-drop ease.
Launched in
Email Marketing
E-Commerce
Marketing automation
by
Emailwish
About this launch
Emailwish
Automate Your E-commerce Store for Effortless Success!
0
reviews
148
followers
Follow for updates
Emailwish by
Emailwish
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in
Email Marketing
,
E-Commerce
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Ankit Srivastava
and
Saif Ullah Khalid
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
Emailwish
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 29th, 2023.
Upvotes
49
Comments
30
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
