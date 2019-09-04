Discussion
Rob Hope ⚡️Yo!
Hey PH! The day is finally here, Email Love has officially launched! (Read the official launch blog post with detailed breakdown) It has been quite a ride since acquiring the emaillove.com domain back in Oct 2018. There are over 100 emails I've handpicked for inspiration so far but it's still early days. Let's take a look at what Email Love has cooking... 💌01. Email Inspiration emaillove.com/inspiration The core of Email Love is getting inspiration and references to create your own beautiful emails. Let’s take a look at the email view reused around the site. 🔬02. Email-related Design References emaillove.com/refs Still a young section but the goal is to list particular design elements related to email. The first sub-category is Newsletter Sign Up Box design references to spark ideas to create your own: 🔎03. Email Newsletter Discovery emaillove.com/discovery With the overwhelming abundance of newsletters, I want to try tackle discovering great ones while spotlighting their hardworking authors. 🛠04. Free Email HTML Templates emaillove.com/templates Only a handful of templates for now, but they 100% attribution free and yup, they work in Mailchimp;) 🙍♂️05. Email Author Profiles Each email featured has an author credit linking to their profile on Email Love. This is great if you like a particular author style and want more great references. Each author profile also links to their Twitter and website. 📊06. Email Love Transparency emaillove.com/transparency … last but not least I’m documenting the journey building Email Love while sharing behind-the-scenes breakthroughs, running costs, stats, milestones and more. Let me know what else you want to know:)
@robhope Rob, congrats on the launch. It's no secret that I'm a massive fan of your work and have been following the development of this for some time now. There are some parts of the site which are really outstanding tech-wise, I appreciate how you take care of the email authors as well as your users! Lastly, I've already used the refs section to gather inspiration especially for the signup box on my own site. I'm excited for that section to grow. Keep it up and good luck with the Hunt!
@marcperel Cheers Marc - yeah I'm itching to share the tech behind the email scraping plugin for WordPress but needed to put all hours into the official launch:) Thanks for the encouragement!
Rob has managed to create glorious content once again. However, this product also has some serious tech cooking under the hood. It takes an incredible amount of talent to blend a products design with what's underneath whilst keeping the UX clean, and Email Love has hit the mark. 🤘 Which all in all, makes it a breeze to use and focuses everything on the hand picked content. 🙏
@mattjhoughton Stoked you pointed out the tech Matt, can't wait to share it all:) Thanks so much for the kind words and upvote - very proud how it all came out!
Congrats on the launch bro 🚀Its growing super fast! ❤️