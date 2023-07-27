Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Email Architect
See Email Architect’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Email Architect

Email Architect

All-in-1 system to write, manage & organize email marketing

Payment Required
Embed
Email Architect is an unparalleled email writing system designed with efficiency in mind to save you hours of time by helping you write emails easier, faster and better than ever before.
Launched in
Email
Email Marketing
Notion
 by
Email Architect
Workstreams.ai
Workstreams.ai
Ad
An intuitive workflow management app
About this launch
Email ArchitectAll-in-one system to write, manage and organize email
3reviews
279
followers
Email Architect by
Email Architect
was hunted by
Pascio
in Email, Email Marketing, Notion. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on August 6th, 2023.
Email Architect
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. It first launched on August 19th, 2022.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
12
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-