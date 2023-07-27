Products
This is the latest launch from Email Architect
See Email Architect’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Email Architect
Email Architect
All-in-1 system to write, manage & organize email marketing
22
Email Architect is an unparalleled email writing system designed with efficiency in mind to save you hours of time by helping you write emails easier, faster and better than ever before.
Launched in
Email
Email Marketing
Notion
by
Email Architect
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Email Architect
All-in-one system to write, manage and organize email
3
reviews
279
followers
Follow for updates
Email Architect by
Email Architect
was hunted by
Pascio
in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Notion
. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on August 6th, 2023.
Email Architect
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on August 19th, 2022.
Upvotes
22
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
