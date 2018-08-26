ELO Smart Straw

Peter Scott is the worlds first reusable straw brand! Made of anodised aluminum. Using ELO straws removes 548 straws annually and are convienant. Comes in a variety of packages and sets. ELO has an mobile application also that educates and breaks bad habits towards straw use over 21 days!
Amrith ShanbhagHiring@amrith · Community at Product Hunt & Feathrd
@dirklin can you tell us the story behind how this started?
Peter ScottMaker@dirklin · I am an entrepreneur and ideas man!
@amrith Hi, Thanks for asking! This journey began early this year! having no idea that the straw bans were on the horizon! I was passionate about creating something that would be better used than plastic straws that I was seeing everywhere in my local park and street (just littering everywhere) on the ground and realizing that I just use and tossed straws away and it actually made me sad and realizing how long I have used straws. So much plastic is used one time and no benefits for anything and then that made me mad! It's a bad habit! I have tech background so the app came easily to iterate the idea of a cessation with education interface built in. So combining my passions for entrepreneurial ventures I began developing the Jumbo straw that you see today! I really got a buzz on for the rapid prototyping capabilities and tech involved to create this! I believe it was also the fact that I would be the 1st in the world to brand a metal straw, which kind of made it exciting! I had no idea that there was a straw ban movement brewing at the time! I had read an article about UK McDonald's and paper straws but otherwise I thought I was way ahead of the curve. I thought this would be a great alternative to the base line metal straws currently offered and I wanted to differentiate and use the lightest and most recyclable metal to boot! and that pretty much is it!
