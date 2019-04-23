Elliot is a mobile commerce platform that enables sellers to create simple, one-tap checkouts across any channel. Whether you sell on social, your website or in-store, 10X mobile conversion within 90 days on Elliot and set your eCommerce sales on 🔥.
Sergio VillasenorMaker@sergio_villasenor · Founder @ Elliot
What-up, ProductHunt? 👋 My name is Sergio, founder of Elliot, and I’m very excited to share our product with the ProductHunt community. I created and founded Elliot with a simple vision; enable anyone in the world that has the desire to sell products with a platform to do so on a global scale 🌏 right out-of-the-box. That means giving sellers of all sizes, the tools they need to easily sell their products and have them delivered anywhere in the world as fast as possible, without the hassle and headache of e-commerce middle-men 😱. So, what is Elliot 🐄? Elliot is an end-to-end, mobile-first commerce platform built on AI and serverless technology to personalize shopping experiences across any device and location. From discovery to purchase, Elliot makes moving shoppers through the purchase funnel simple and more seamless than ever 👍👍. While leveraging unique, fully-trackable “Buy Now” buttons and QR codes, Elliot allows its sellers to create simple campaigns that can be used across social feeds, online, and offline advertisements. Each unique campaign has its own hyper-personalized checkout based on a shoppers device and location; reducing checkout abandonment up to 50-80% 💰by intelligently tailoring your customers shopping experience to include local payment and shipping methods, currencies and tax, and optimized UI preferences ⌚️📱. This way, shoppers can easily find your products, online or offline, and checkout within seconds ⚡️. We’re introducing the next generation of commerce. Welcome to Elliot!
