Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Elektrif.ai
Ranked #16 for today
Elektrif.ai
Your GPT3-Powered Personal Dating Assistant
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Online dating can be time consuming and exhausting. Elektrif.ai uses GPT3 to generate personalized conversation starters, rephrase your messages to be more engaging, and more.
Launched in
Dating
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Elektrif.ai
PartnerStack
Ad
Build and scale your entire partner ecosystem.
About this launch
Elektrif.ai
Your GPT3-Powered Personal Dating Assistant
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Elektrif.ai by
Elektrif.ai
was hunted by
Brandon Maushund
in
Dating
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Brandon Maushund
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
Elektrif.ai
is not rated yet. This is Elektrif.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#140
Report