Home
→
Product
→
Ellie
Ranked #3 for today
Ellie
GPT-3 powered assistant that can reply to your emails
40% off all plans
•
Free Options
Ellie is your AI email assistant. Ellie learns your writing style and writes replies to emails as if they were written by you 💌
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
,
Productivity
+1 by
Ellie - Your AI Email Assistant
About this launch
Ellie - Your AI Email Assistant
AI that can write replies to your emails in your style
Ellie by
Ellie - Your AI Email Assistant
was hunted by
Danielle Johnson
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
,
Productivity
. Made by
Danielle Johnson
and
James Ivings
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
Ellie - Your AI Email Assistant
is not rated yet. This is Ellie - Your AI Email Assistant's first launch.
Upvotes
107
Comments
37
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#27
Report