Editor Usage for Cursor
Instantly check your request count for Cursor AI
A simple way to instantly see how much requests are still available on your Cursor AI subscription
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Menu Bar Apps
Data & Analytics
by
About this launch
Instantly check your request count for Cursor AI
Editor Usage for Cursor by
was hunted by
Vincent
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Vincent
. Featured on November 8th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Editor Usage for Cursor's first launch.
