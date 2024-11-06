  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Editor Usage for Cursor
    Editor Usage for Cursor

    Editor Usage for Cursor

    Instantly check your request count for Cursor AI

    Payment Required
    A simple way to instantly see how much requests are still available on your Cursor AI subscription
    Launched in
    Artificial Intelligence
    Menu Bar Apps
    Data & Analytics
     by
    Editor Usage for Cursor
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Cursor
    About this launch
    Editor Usage for Cursor
    Editor Usage for CursorInstantly check your request count for Cursor AI
    0
    reviews
    20
    followers
    Editor Usage for Cursor by
    Editor Usage for Cursor
    was hunted by
    Vincent
    in Artificial Intelligence, Menu Bar Apps, Data & Analytics. Made by
    Vincent
    . Featured on November 8th, 2024.
    Editor Usage for Cursor
    is not rated yet. This is Editor Usage for Cursor's first launch.
    Upvotes
    21
    Vote chart
    Comments
    1
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -