Hi again Product Hunt! 👋 Today I want to share with all of you a side project I've had neglected for long but that I managed to finish and ship while quarantined. Edit is a Chrome extension that allows you to edit any website in a single click. It's very useful for marketers, copywriters and digital professionals in general because it allows to try and test quick changes on the content of a website in the easiest and simplest of ways, without the need for any designer of developer. You don't need any programming knowledge whatsoever either. It feels *really* empowering! It's aimed to mock up and illustrate potential changes to a website, rather than making permanent modifications, (in fact, Edit *does not save your changes*, it's just used as a mock up tool and to preview changes) – and that's extremely powerful to present clients with different versions with unmatched speed or to show your marketing/design/dev teams the exact changes you need, rather than telling them with words and losing hours and hours in back and forth emails. I've been sharing the whole process of creating this product live on Twitter https://twitter.com/rameerez/sta... Feedback from beta users has been super positive so far, and I'm really excited to share this with you today. Please let me know any thought – looking forward to reading all your feedback! And just because you're a user of Product Hunt and I freaking love this community, here's a 20% OFF link with discount code PRODUCTHUNT to celebrate this launch (it will only work for a couple of days so hurry up!) 👉 https://goedit.me/?discount=PHLA...
