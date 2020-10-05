discussion
Kyryl
Maker
Product guy
Thank you @kevin! And hello everyone. Excited to share this with you and hear your feedback once you give it a try. We built Echo for ourselves and been using and building it for a couple of months now. Few things I wanted to share: - Everything is free through the end of the year. We're after satisfied users and we'd like to offer you an opportunity to give it a try without figuring out if it's in your budget. - We're here to hear. Reach out to hello@eo.chat and we'll be happy to build based on your feedback. - We focused on creating a tool for your conversations to happen naturally, feel real, and make sure you're in control. - Team Sync and Team Async both find Echo useful. Our team is both — some of us are in the same timezone and some are across the world. Let us know if you feel like we missed something. I'm here if you have questions!
Great idea! Tried it during a closed beta (thanks for the invite). Any plans for iOS version?
@peter_bondarevsky thank you Peter :) I'll put it this way — I have an iOS version on my phone but it's not ready yet. We're working on it.
@peter_bondarevsky iOS version is currently under intensive development. Coming soon.
