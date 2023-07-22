Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
eBookerAI
eBookerAI
Generate ebooks and audiobooks on any topic, in minutes
Visit
Upvote 18
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Generate ebooks and audiobooks with AI. Refine the generated content in a WYSIWYG editor. Export your books to PDF, EPUB or MP3 (for audio). Book generation is supported in 6 languages (more coming soon!).
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Marketing automation
by
eBookerAI
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I'd love to hear your feedback and in particular, what additional features you'd like to see?"
The makers of eBookerAI
About this launch
eBookerAI
Generate ebooks and audiobooks on any topic, in minutes
0
reviews
42
followers
Follow for updates
eBookerAI by
eBookerAI
was hunted by
SheepishCoder
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
SheepishCoder
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
eBookerAI
is not rated yet. This is eBookerAI's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report