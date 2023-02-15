Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Easymailing
Easymailing
Ranked #13 for today

Easymailing

Mail It Easy! User-friendly email marketing solution 📧😀

Free Options
Embed
💌 Revolutionize your email marketing game with Easymailing! Our user-friendly platform streamlines campaign creation and analysis for businesses of all sizes. Try it today and share your thoughts with us. 🚀
Launched in Email, Email Marketing, Marketing +1 by
Easymailing
Fin by Intercom
Fin by Intercom
Ad
An AI bot powered by GPT-4 and built for customer service

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We'd love to hear your feedback on Easymailing! How was your experience using our platform? Any features you'd like to see added? Let us know what you think about our pricing and branding too. Thank you for supporting us! 🙌"

Easymailing
The makers of Easymailing
About this launch
Easymailing
EasymailingMail It Easy! User-friendly email marketing solution 📧😀
1review
63
followers
Easymailing by
Easymailing
was hunted by
Victor Rodriguez
in Email, Email Marketing, Marketing. Made by
Victor Rodriguez
,
Sergio Gallego
,
hugo lagotti
and
Hugo Lagotti
. Featured on March 15th, 2023.
Easymailing
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Easymailing's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#113