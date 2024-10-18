  • Subscribe
    Translate any text & image in an elegant macOS app

    A quick and easy way to translate anything on your computer screen while allowing you to compare translations across multiple LLMs and sources.
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Google Translate
    Gemini
    OpenAI API
    About this launch
    Elegant & concise translator macOS app for any text & image
    was hunted by
    Gabe Perez
    in Productivity, Languages, GitHub. Featured on October 19th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Easydict's first launch.
