Easy Peasy Password

Lisa Dziuba
Maker
hey to all the community 💐 Have you ever had trouble with creating a password? A strong password that you can actually remember... - Yes? Me too! So this week we decided to make a fun password generator :) It generates strong passwords, based on your memorable insights. Please, take a look 💛
You can generate your password just in 2 steps. Easy Peasy!! Step 1👉 Answer some questions! Why passwords should be boring? Answer several serious silly questions and you might get some fun password. Step 2👉 Choose Password Rules Your qwerty password should be very secure. So let's do that with our Machine Learning , Computer Vision, and Bitcoin rules :) Well done! Enjoy you passwords!
