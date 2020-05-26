E-commerce Experts
Hire developers with strong e-commerce portfolios
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Galina Divakova
Maker
Hi community, If someone told you last year that 2020 will be the big year for e-commerce, would you have believed that? Probably, yes. But would you imagine a global pandemic making offline businesses shifting online, or online selling businesses having to adapt their technology to the increased demand in a matter of few weeks? I believe, nobody really did. But here we are. And we at YouTeam, since we're a platform that offers vetted remote engineers for hire, have decided to organize a directory of engineers that have extensive experience of e-commerce projects. But what could make it more appealing, we thought, is what if we showed you what the engineers actually worked on, so you could find those who worked on projects similar to yours. Hope you might find it useful. Let us know what you think.
Upvote (2)Share
I'm actually needing a growth hacker and an ecommerce expert !!
UpvoteShare