DynamicLake

DynamicLake brings the Dynamic Island to Mac featuring music, weather, calendar, calls notifications from serval apps, drop and drop actions and more. Fast, interactive, and beautifully integrated.
ProductivityMenu Bar AppsApple

DynamicLake by
was hunted by
Avior
in Productivity, Menu Bar Apps, Apple. Made by
Avior
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is DynamicLake's first launch.