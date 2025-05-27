Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
DynamicLake
DynamicLake
Dynamic Island for Mac
Visit
Upvote 63
DynamicLake brings the Dynamic Island to Mac featuring music, weather, calendar, calls notifications from serval apps, drop and drop actions and more. Fast, interactive, and beautifully integrated.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Menu Bar Apps
•
Apple
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
DynamicLake
Dynamic Island for Mac
Follow
63
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
DynamicLake by
DynamicLake
was hunted by
Avior
in
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Apple
. Made by
Avior
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
DynamicLake
is not rated yet. This is DynamicLake's first launch.