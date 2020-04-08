Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Caleb Barclay
Maker
Hey PH, and thanks for the hunt @bentossell! Dwellito Mini Office is a product designed for the times. We've been working (in our homes) to figure out how to offer mini-offices to those that need a legitimate work station. With all the distractions that comes with WFH, we wanted to create a alternative: a home-office, outside the home. So we decided on a design that met 3 criteria: -Bigger than a phone booth, enough to fit a desk. -Shipping under 8 weeks or less -Price under $10k for most basic version We simplified the design / system of parts to the core essentials but prefabrication is really the key to this. Prefab is the reason for faster build and delivery times, and lower costs. We're excited to share this product with you and hope you can get one yourself. As always, we'd love to hear your feedback!
UpvoteShare
Thank you for making this. My Wife and I both work from home and have been discussing building an office in the back yard. The catch has been finding the balance between aesthetics and price. Dwelito looks like its found just that. Let us know when you start shipping to Canada!
UpvoteShare