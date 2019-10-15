Log InSign up
DuoCam

Capture both sides of the story with a dual camera app

Capture both sides of the story! Record your next exciting adventure and your true emotions and reactions at the same time. Record front and back cameras simultaneously on your recent iPhone. Post your DuoCam video to all platforms and Instagram Stories.
Eray Berger
Eray Berger
Beauty of simplicity. Thanks @ekurutepe
Engin Kurutepe
Maker
Engin Kurutepe
Maker
@erayberger1 Thanks Eray! Appreciate all feedback!
Philip Brechler
Philip Brechler
Really like to humble approach on monetising it and am curious how well this works. Like the simplicity of usage, no handbook required.
Engin Kurutepe
Maker
Engin Kurutepe
Maker
@plaetzchen Thanks Philip. The app is completely free and comes with all features/no limitations. Users can choose to "feed the owl" and purchase a small In-App purchase to remove the watermark on the videos. It is an experiment.
Engin Kurutepe
Maker
Engin Kurutepe
Maker
I built DuoCam to capture video from both cameras at the same time. Hoot!
Philip Brechler
Philip Brechler
@ekurutepe There are some other apps available which do offer the same feature, why did you decide to build something new?
Engin Kurutepe
Maker
Engin Kurutepe
Maker
@plaetzchen the functionality just became available with iOS 13. So all similar apps are few weeks old.
Philip Brechler
Philip Brechler
@ekurutepe I see, fingers crossed for your approach!
