Eray Berger
Beauty of simplicity. Thanks @ekurutepe
@erayberger1 Thanks Eray! Appreciate all feedback!
Really like to humble approach on monetising it and am curious how well this works. Like the simplicity of usage, no handbook required.
@plaetzchen Thanks Philip. The app is completely free and comes with all features/no limitations. Users can choose to "feed the owl" and purchase a small In-App purchase to remove the watermark on the videos. It is an experiment.
I built DuoCam to capture video from both cameras at the same time. Hoot!
@ekurutepe There are some other apps available which do offer the same feature, why did you decide to build something new?
@plaetzchen the functionality just became available with iOS 13. So all similar apps are few weeks old.
@ekurutepe I see, fingers crossed for your approach!