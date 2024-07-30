Launches
Dumb Phone
Dumb Phone
Turn your iPhone into a minimalist style phone
Want to avoid easy distractions when you pick up your iPhone? Dumb Phone has your back by transforming it into a minimalist style phone that swaps flashy icons / colors with a sleek and minimal Home Screen for accessing essential apps.
iOS
Productivity
Dumb Phone
Dumb Phone
Turn your iPhone into a minimalist style phone
Dumb Phone by
Dumb Phone
was hunted by
Michael Tigas
in
iOS
,
Productivity
. Made by
Michael Tigas
. Featured on July 31st, 2024.
Dumb Phone
is not rated yet. This is Dumb Phone's first launch.
