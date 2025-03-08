Launches
Duck.ai
Duck.ai
Private AI Chat from DuckDuckGo
Duck.ai, from DuckDuckGo, is a free, private AI chat. Uses models like GPT-4o mini, Llama 3.3, and Claude 3 Haiku. Chats are anonymized and not used for training.
Privacy
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
Duck.ai
Private AI Chat from DuckDuckGo
Duck.ai by
Duck.ai
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Privacy
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
. Made by
Robin Schlinkert
,
Gabriel Weinberg
,
Peter Dolanjski
and
Aitor Viana
. Featured on March 10th, 2025.
Duck.ai
