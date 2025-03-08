Subscribe
Duck.ai, from DuckDuckGo, is a free, private AI chat. Uses models like GPT-4o mini, Llama 3.3, and Claude 3 Haiku. Chats are anonymized and not used for training.
Launch tags:
PrivacyArtificial IntelligenceBots

was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Privacy, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Robin Schlinkert
,
Gabriel Weinberg
,
Peter Dolanjski
and
Aitor Viana
. Featured on March 10th, 2025.
