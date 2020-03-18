Dubb for Remote Work

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
15 Reviews
Ryan Jensen
Dubb is great and continues to innovate. I use it almost daily to communicate with clients and vendors easily and need to use it with automated marketing more!
Upvote (5)Share
@greenrhyno Thanks Ryan! Hearing that keeps us going 😄
@axelrod_eric Thanks so much Eric! Quick question, what's your #1 use case for Dubb? 😎
@shannonleonard personalized cold outreach at scale on LinkedIn, and soliciting video testimonials from event goers
@axelrod_eric Thanks Eric! Awesome!
@dubb_app @axelrod_eric Thanks a ton for the support. I do recall a call we had almost a year ago where we discussed the product roadmap.
@ruben_dua I think it was longer ago than that. Dubb has improved a lot since then
UpvoteShare
Thank you Team Dubb. I love the new YouTube integration, particularly having the views register on YouTube. I've not used Dubb Chat yet, however that is also very cool. You guys have been busy, and I appreciate the regular client interviews within the Dubb page. It is definitely useful to send personal messages to clients during what is a crazy coronavirus time.
@marilyn_devonish So excited to see the community start using the YouTube integration! So many powerful use cases there! Thanks Marilyn we appreciate your support so much!
@marilyn_devonish Great insight here (and as always). Thanks for the continued support. We're glad we can help during this strange time.
Any time I get a dubb it makes my day!
@stapho_thienpont NICE! This comment just made my day. Thanks so much for the support, Stapho!