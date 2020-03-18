Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Dubb for Remote Work

Dubb for Remote Work

Create and send actionable videos - anywhere

get it
Today, we have several huge updates to Dubb. More details and AMA below! This is a difficult time, and we want to support businesses in any way we can. Right now, that means being focused on building the best solution for actionable video communication.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
15 Reviews5.0/5
Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen
Dubb is great and continues to innovate. I use it almost daily to communicate with clients and vendors easily and need to use it with automated marketing more!
Upvote (5)Share
Shannon Leonard
Shannon Leonard
Maker
@greenrhyno Thanks Ryan! Hearing that keeps us going 😄
Upvote (1)Share
Eric Axelrod
Eric Axelrod
Wow, Dubb is moving fast. This is one of the tools my team uses daily... And now we will be using it even more. Thanks @dubb_app
Upvote (4)Share
Shannon Leonard
Shannon Leonard
Maker
@axelrod_eric Thanks so much Eric! Quick question, what's your #1 use case for Dubb? 😎
Upvote (2)Share
Eric Axelrod
Eric Axelrod
@shannonleonard personalized cold outreach at scale on LinkedIn, and soliciting video testimonials from event goers
Upvote (2)Share
Shannon Leonard
Shannon Leonard
Maker
@axelrod_eric Thanks Eric! Awesome!
Upvote (2)Share
Ruben Dua
Ruben Dua
Maker
@dubb_app @axelrod_eric Thanks a ton for the support. I do recall a call we had almost a year ago where we discussed the product roadmap.
Upvote (1)Share
Eric Axelrod
Eric Axelrod
@ruben_dua I think it was longer ago than that. Dubb has improved a lot since then
UpvoteShare
Shannon Leonard
Shannon Leonard
Maker
Ask us anything and the Dubb team + founder @rubendua will be here all day to answer!
Upvote (4)Share
Marilyn Devonish
Marilyn Devonish
Thank you Team Dubb. I love the new YouTube integration, particularly having the views register on YouTube. I've not used Dubb Chat yet, however that is also very cool. You guys have been busy, and I appreciate the regular client interviews within the Dubb page. It is definitely useful to send personal messages to clients during what is a crazy coronavirus time.
Upvote (4)Share
Shannon Leonard
Shannon Leonard
Maker
@marilyn_devonish So excited to see the community start using the YouTube integration! So many powerful use cases there! Thanks Marilyn we appreciate your support so much!
Upvote (2)Share
Ruben Dua
Ruben Dua
Maker
@marilyn_devonish Great insight here (and as always). Thanks for the continued support. We're glad we can help during this strange time.
Upvote (2)Share
Stapho Thienpont
Stapho Thienpont
Any time I get a dubb it makes my day!
Upvote (4)Share
Ruben Dua
Ruben Dua
Maker
@stapho_thienpont NICE! This comment just made my day. Thanks so much for the support, Stapho!
Upvote (1)Share