Dropgala Capture, organize, and share smart screenshots Visit Upvote 63

Dropgala helps individuals and teams capture, organize, and protect screenshots with AI-powered search, OCR, tagging, secure cloud storage, password protection, and instant sharing of folders and images. Say goodbye to screenshot chaos for good.

Free Options Launch tags: Chrome Extensions • Productivity • SaaS 50% off for 3 months

Meet the team Show more Show more