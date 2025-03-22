Launches
Dropgala
Capture, organize, and share smart screenshots
Upvote 63
Dropgala helps individuals and teams capture, organize, and protect screenshots with AI-powered search, OCR, tagging, secure cloud storage, password protection, and instant sharing of folders and images. Say goodbye to screenshot chaos for good.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
SaaS
50% off for 3 months
Meet the team
About this launch
Capture, organize, and share screenshots effortlessly.
63
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
was hunted by
Larbi Sahli
in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
SaaS
. Made by
Larbi Sahli
. Featured on March 26th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Dropgala's first launch.