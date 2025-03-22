Subscribe
Capture, organize, and share smart screenshots
Dropgala helps individuals and teams capture, organize, and protect screenshots with AI-powered search, OCR, tagging, secure cloud storage, password protection, and instant sharing of folders and images. Say goodbye to screenshot chaos for good.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsProductivitySaaS

Meet the team

About this launch
Capture, organize, and share screenshots effortlessly.
63
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Dropgala by
was hunted by
Larbi Sahli
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, SaaS. Made by
Larbi Sahli
. Featured on March 26th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Dropgala's first launch.