This is the latest launch from DreamWell
See DreamWell’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
DreamWell's Data Drive Dream Dictionary
DreamWell's Data Drive Dream Dictionary
A dream dictionary based upon data
Free
Use data to understand your dream life. The dream dictionary has over 1,000 dream symbols based upon over 125,000 dream reports.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Data Visualization
by
DreamWell
About this launch
DreamWell
A mobile app for sleep, dreams, and mindfulness
2
reviews
39
followers
Follow for updates
DreamWell's Data Drive Dream Dictionary by
DreamWell
was hunted by
William Rekshan
in
Health & Fitness
,
Lifestyle
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
William Rekshan
,
nkechi njaka
,
Daniel Rekshan
and
Dániel Falus
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
DreamWell
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on October 26th, 2021.
