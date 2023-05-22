Products
This is the latest launch from DreamWell
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → DreamWell's Data Drive Dream Dictionary
DreamWell's Data Drive Dream Dictionary

DreamWell's Data Drive Dream Dictionary

A dream dictionary based upon data

Free
Use data to understand your dream life. The dream dictionary has over 1,000 dream symbols based upon over 125,000 dream reports.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Data Visualization
 by
DreamWell
About this launch
DreamWell
DreamWellA mobile app for sleep, dreams, and mindfulness
39
followers
DreamWell's Data Drive Dream Dictionary by
DreamWell
was hunted by
William Rekshan
in Health & Fitness, Lifestyle, Data Visualization. Made by
William Rekshan
,
nkechi njaka
,
Daniel Rekshan
and
Dániel Falus
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
DreamWell
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on October 26th, 2021.
