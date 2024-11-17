  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. DreamDisk
    DreamDisk

    DreamDisk

    Take control of your Mac storage

    Payment Required
    Is your Mac’s storage space running low, leaving you frustrated and endlessly looking for files to delete? DreamDisk is the solution you need! Simply drag and drop files into the junkyard for quick and hassle-free deletion.
    Launched in
    Mac
    Productivity
    User Experience
     by
    DreamDisk
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Tauri
    About this launch
    DreamDisk
    DreamDiskTake control of your Mac storage
    0
    reviews
    8
    followers
    DreamDisk by
    DreamDisk
    was hunted by
    Sigve Røkenes
    in Mac, Productivity, User Experience. Made by
    Sigve Røkenes
    . Featured on November 18th, 2024.
    DreamDisk
    is not rated yet. This is DreamDisk's first launch.
    Upvotes
    8
    Vote chart
    Comments
    1
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -