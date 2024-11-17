Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
DreamDisk
DreamDisk
Take control of your Mac storage
Visit
Upvote 8
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Is your Mac’s storage space running low, leaving you frustrated and endlessly looking for files to delete? DreamDisk is the solution you need! Simply drag and drop files into the junkyard for quick and hassle-free deletion.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
User Experience
by
DreamDisk
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
DreamDisk
Take control of your Mac storage
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
DreamDisk by
DreamDisk
was hunted by
Sigve Røkenes
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Sigve Røkenes
. Featured on November 18th, 2024.
DreamDisk
is not rated yet. This is DreamDisk's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report