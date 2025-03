Dragonfly A better Bluesky experience starts with drafts and bookmarks Visit Upvote 64

Dragonfly is an app client for Bluesky, built by Sébastien and Inès Gruhier. Now available on desktop (macOS) and iPad, coming soon to iPhone, Android, Windows, and Linux. Get more out of Bluesky with exclusive features like bookmarks and drafts.

Free Options Launch tags: iPad • Mac • Social Network

