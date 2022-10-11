Products
Dragonfly
Ranked #3 for today
Dragonfly
Take flight with first hyperscooter
Dragonfly Hyperscooter is the world's first hyperscooter. It has a patented 3D Full-Tilt steering system and a wide 4-wheel carbon fiber platform that offer the rider stability, safety, and maneuverability when tackling the modern urban landscape.
Launched in
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
by
Dragonfly
Dragonfly by
Dragonfly
was hunted by
Norayr Margarian
in
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
. Made by
Jez Williman
. Featured on October 12th, 2022.
Dragonfly
is not rated yet. This is Dragonfly's first launch.
Upvotes
62
Comments
16
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#30
