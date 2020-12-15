Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Dragit.io

Dragit.io

Professional Drag & Drop Email Builder

Design Tools
Productivity
Marketing
+ 2
get it
Professional Drag & Drop Email Builder
Say no more to writing and tweaking pure HTML and start building a professional email templates in a breeze.
Embed
Featured
BackHub
Promoted
Backup your GitHub Repositories
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jiří Žižka
Maker
Dragit.io Founder
Hey there everyone! We are excited to launch our new product on Product Hunt 🚀🚀🚀 Are you tired of building HTML email templates manually? Check out our new drag & drop email builder. We have been working for the last 6 months to build a professional tool for designing and building email templates. *Who is it for?* - Anyone who wants to design beautiful email templates - SaaS companies, which can integrate our builder as a plugin within their app *Is it FREE?* - Yes and no. There is a forever free version with limited features. And you can get a free trial of a Pro version for 14 days! 🚀🚀🚀 *Do we have any special offers?* - Yes! You can subscribe to our Pro plan with a 50% sale (which lasts as long as the subscription is active!) - For the plugin version, you can reach us out and we will make you a special launch offer :-) Try it out and let us know, what do you think!
Share