Discussion
Mike Dane
Looks good. Congrats on the launch !
@mikedane7 Thanks. Do try our other product as well, that we launched today
We created DoSheets after a year of CoBeats (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) which we launched today. We were fed up with existing Project Management tools as they were trying to do either one thing or too many things, making it either useless for business or complex. DoSheets has all the tools you need to run a small-medium business: Discussions, Tasks, Files, Bookmarks, Notes and our most loved feature called Meetings. DoSheets is part of CoBeats Inc. which is a new kind of company. There are certain promises we felt we must make to our users, which includes us: - There will be no ads on our platform, ever. - Your data will never be sold to any third party. - The service will run for 10 years at the minimum. - All financial data related to the product will be released every 6 months.
