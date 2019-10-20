Log InSign up
CoBeats

All your web things.

CoBeats helps you to keep all your things: bookmarks, screenshots, videos, files, images, movies, books, music, tv shows and of course notes; from wherever you are.
Roy Saurabh
We @ UNESCO MGIEP are avid users of CoBeats that helps us share articles, files, documents with our internal & external stakeholders seamlessly. Like the simplicity behind product conceptualisation and encourage you to check out our usage sample @ https://cobeats.com/user/mgiep
Devesh Kumar
Maker
@roy_saurabh Profile page with public clips is also one of our favourite features.
Devesh Kumar
Maker
For several years, we kept CoBeats & DoSheets out of the ​limelight​. We always wanted to make a product that people enjoy using it, and we thought people would come if we do good shit. That's why we never publicly released or advertised CoBeats or DoSheets. There were some fear also involved - Is our product ready? Will people like it? CoBeats Inc. is a small and profitable venture. Our objective is not to build a BILLION DOLLAR company which seems to be becoming a trend these days, what we are doing here is building a community of people who really need what we have built. Today, we are releasing two of our products to this community. Hope you all try. It's free!
Kunal D Mehta
Devesh! Always churning out such great ideas! 😊
Devesh Kumar
Maker
@kunal_d_mehta Thanks! Effort of a lot of people though. Do try out the product!
Jeff Wharton
I use this product for several months now. Never knew who were the people behind it. The great thing is that the product always worked and evolved, but the founders never bothered me with anything. I keep my notes and bookmarks on CoBeats. Their chrome extension is also straightforward and helpful.
Devesh Kumar
Maker
@jeff_wharton Thanks Jeff! Very happy to know that you’re enjoying the product. If you have any issues ever send us an email and we will be happy to help.
Vikas Saxena
Using CoBeats to keep all my code scripts and tutorials at one place. It's simple to use and very light-weight. Two things I miss in the product are: 1. Firefox extension 2. Dark mode
Devesh Kumar
Maker
Thanks for using CoBeats. We used to have a Firefox extension, but the number of users who were using the Firefox extension were very few, so we deprecated the extension. We will look into it very soon. Dark mode is on is way! We will notify you when it's live.
