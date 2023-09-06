Products
Dokkio AI
Dokkio AI
Your AI-powered assistant to organize & manage digital mess
Dokkio brings together all of your information - across cloud storage, shared docs, emails, messages, desktop folders, and the web. It uses AI to tag and organize content to match the way you work, search, collaborate, and more.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Dokkio AI
About this launch
Dokkio AI
Your AI-powered assistant to organize & manage digital mess
Dokkio AI by
Dokkio AI
was hunted by
Matt Castaldo
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Matt Castaldo
,
Jim Groff
,
Brian Kirchoff
,
Dow Osage, MBA
,
Eileen Xie
and
Chris Yeh
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
Dokkio AI
is not rated yet. This is Dokkio AI's first launch.
Upvotes 41
41
Comments 3
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
