Home
Product
Dog-e-dex
Dog-e-dex
Find, snap, and collect dogs you encounter!
Visit
Upvote 72
Dog-e-dex lets you upload or take pictures of good pups you see and save them into your personal collection. Add each dog's name and a note when you save them, and try to collect all the dog breeds!
Free
Launch tags:
Pets
•
Photography
•
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Dog-e-dex
Find, snap, and collect dogs you encounter!
Follow
72
Points
4
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Dog-e-dex by
Dog-e-dex
was hunted by
Cynthia Chen
in
Pets
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Cynthia Chen
. Featured on April 28th, 2025.
Dog-e-dex
is not rated yet. This is Dog-e-dex's first launch.