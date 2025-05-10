Launches
Home
Product
DockDoor
Window peeking and alt-tab functionality for macOS
DockDoor brings Window 10-style window previews to your macOS dock. Free, open-source app with intuitive window management. Enhance your Mac workflow.
Free
Launch tags:
Mac
•
Open Source
•
GitHub
About this launch
was hunted by
kepler.cafe
in
Mac
,
Open Source
,
GitHub
. Made by
kepler.cafe
. Featured on May 11th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is DockDoor's first launch.