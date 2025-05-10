Subscribe
DockDoor

Window peeking and alt-tab functionality for macOS
DockDoor brings Window 10-style window previews to your macOS dock. Free, open-source app with intuitive window management. Enhance your Mac workflow.
Free
Launch tags:
MacOpen SourceGitHub

Meet the team

DockDoor gallery image
DockDoor gallery image
DockDoor gallery image
DockDoor gallery image
DockDoor gallery image
DockDoor gallery image
DockDoor gallery image
DockDoor gallery image
DockDoor gallery image
DockDoor gallery image
DockDoor gallery image
About this launch
DockDoor by
. Featured on May 11th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is DockDoor's first launch.