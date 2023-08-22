Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Doc Genie
Doc Genie
Online storage for your Kindle Scribe
Visit
Upvote 3
25% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Introducing Doc Genie: Seamlessly Share Kindle Scribe Notebooks Everywhere Unlock the full potential of your Kindle Scribe notebooks with Doc Genie, the ultimate solution for effortlessly sharing your notes across multiple platforms.
Launched in
eBook Reader
Storage
SaaS
by
Doc Genie
Klever Suite
Ad
All your projects, tasks, and Wiki docs. One workspace.
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I am looking for feature suggestions & feedback so don't be shy, "
The makers of Doc Genie
About this launch
Doc Genie
Online storage for your Kindle Scribe
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Doc Genie by
Doc Genie
was hunted by
Phillip Kidd
in
eBook Reader
,
Storage
,
SaaS
. Made by
Phillip Kidd
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
Doc Genie
is not rated yet. This is Doc Genie's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report