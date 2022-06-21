Products
Dive
Dive
Stop hating meetings
Dive wants you to stop hating meetings. We come with video conferencing, timed agendas, collaborative notes, automated meeting recaps, polls, interactive GIFs & sounds, a built-in suite of games and a lot more, all packed in one app.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Meetings
by
Dive
About this launch
Dive
Timed agenda, notes & built-in apps. +1 to virtual meetings.
Follow for updates
Dive by
Dive
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
. Made by
Nitesh Agrawal
,
Om Prakash Shanmugam
,
Max Satter
and
Aditya Rao
. Featured on June 22nd, 2022.
Dive
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Dive's first launch.
