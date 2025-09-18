Launching today
Lyra is the final meeting platform. Work with AI and your team to create follow-ups, drafts, and tasks live, no more screenshare. Meetings finish with actions, not just notes, and shared context carries across every call without an AI notetaker.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
We’re excited to share Lyra, the final meeting platform.
AI notetakers clutter meetings. Notes and actions end up scattered across tabs.
We made Lyra so meetings move work forward, not just record what happened. Teams spend hours switching between tools and chasing lost context, so we built one space where AI and people can work together live.
Lyra brings meetings and work together.
You can:
✨ Work on docs with AI and your team live, no screenshare required
✨ Create follow-ups and action items as you talk
✨ Ask your meeting questions after the call
✨ Access auto-transcribed calls and summaries
Sales and success teams use Lyra to move faster, stay aligned, and finish meetings with closed deals and happy customers, not notes.
Everyone who signs up gets 1,000 free minutes to start (enough for 30+ meetings) and a one-on-one onboarding session to help you get the most out of Lyra.
Try Lyra and tell us what you think → https://lyra.so
Henry,
Product @ Lyra
Looks interesting. Even with tools like Fireflies, ChatGPT, etc. dealing with post-call admin takes up a lot of time.
Appreciate your feedback @ldunne_! That's the route we're going - every call will lead to tasks from your AI Teammate based on what was said in the meeting.
minimalist phone: creating folders
Is it a replacement for such platforms like Google Meets or Zoom?
Exactly @busmark_w_nika - it's a 1-to-1 replacement, but with AI built in from the start. Each meeting has an AI teammate that can answer questions and (very soon) complete tasks for you!
minimalist phone: creating folders
@henry_purchase ou, that's crazy! 🤯
Pretty curious how this is gonna play out.
Agnes AI
A way to actually get work done during meetings instead of just generating a mountain of notes! Co-editing docs with AI—no screenshare—is such a breath of fresh air. Is there Slack integration on the roadmap?
@cruise_chen thank you for your support! Yes, in our next version, we're aiming for Slack, Gmail, Linear, Hubspot and more to be integrated. Stay tuned!
Clicks.so
Phenomenal product!!! So happy Henry finally launched this. This is the best meeting platform i've used by FAR!! Can't recommend it enough. Congrats to the team for the launch !
Appreciate your support @jaume_ros2! Excited to get your feedback as you use the platform more 🙌
Maroo
This is exactly what I've been looking for! The idea of actually getting work done live during a call, instead of just taking notes, is a game-changer. Especially love that context carries over across calls – no more repeating myself!
@alexnikityuk Exactly what we've been working towards! Can't wait to see you in the product
Den
i still remember the first version of Lyra during our YC batch.
we were in the same cohort and i had the most embarassing moment of my life because of meeting notes. so we had this massive potential customer, like enterprise deal that would have made our batch, and i had three calls with their VP over two weeks. i was taking notes on my phone, on random papers, in notion, just wherever.
the final call comes and i confidently pitch them a solution based on what i thought they needed. dead silence. then the VP goes "thats literally the opposite of what i told you we needed. did you even listen to our last two calls?" i tried to recover but it was over. we lost a deal that would have been like 40% of our revenue target.
i was also mixing up customer calls constantly. told one prospect we'd build a feature we'd already told another prospect we'd never build. scheduled a demo for a product we hadn't even started yet because i thought a different customer asked for it. my calendar was a warzone and my brain was mush.
at one point i showed up to an investor meeting completley unprepared because i thought it was next week. had my notes from a different investor mixed up with them. it was a disaster.
then you demoed lyra at demo day prep or something and i was like "oh my god this is exactly what i needed three months ago." you guys actually remembered what people said and turned it into real stuff automatically.
we barely survived batch honestly. scraped through but left so much money on the table.
congrats on launch, this would have saved me from that VP call nightmare lol.
@justin_lee27 as a fellow YC founder I feel this exact pain myself. It's why we built Lyra. Excited for you to try it with your team!