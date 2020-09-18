Discovery Assist by First Round
Getting early founders the customer intros they need, faster
Girl Alex
Maker🇲🇽VC @First Round Capital
Over the years as we’ve run customer discovery sprints with companies we’ve backed, we’ve seen how big of a difference it makes to have support here. Early founders should be able to spend their energy on finding the key insights, not cold-emailing another 300 people to hopefully set up 10 calls. Discovery Assist gets you the introductions you need, faster. By tapping @FirstRound’s deep network of startup builders and Fortune 1000 operators, we help teams skip the months of favors, opt-ins, failed intros and “sorry for the delay” replies. It’s a pretty simple concept, but one we think could be super valuable, especially for folks looking to hone an early B2B idea. If you’re in the early innings of exploring a startup idea, we'd love to work with you!
@firstround @grlalx Dear god. (Better believe my startup will be applying!) When applying, how much detail do you want in the dream customer descriptions?
This is fantastic @bencmejla & the first round team!
