  1. Home
  2.  → Discovery Assist by First R...

Discovery Assist by First Round

Getting early founders the customer intros they need, faster

#3 Product of the DayToday
Early Founders should spend more of their energy gathering insights from great potential customers — but the process of cold-emailing 300 folks to set up 10 calls is rough.
〰️
With Discovery Assist, get the introductions you need, faster.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Girl Alex
Maker
🇲🇽VC @First Round Capital
Over the years as we’ve run customer discovery sprints with companies we’ve backed, we’ve seen how big of a difference it makes to have support here. Early founders should be able to spend their energy on finding the key insights, not cold-emailing another 300 people to hopefully set up 10 calls. Discovery Assist gets you the introductions you need, faster. By tapping @FirstRound’s deep network of startup builders and Fortune 1000 operators, we help teams skip the months of favors, opt-ins, failed intros and “sorry for the delay” replies. It’s a pretty simple concept, but one we think could be super valuable, especially for folks looking to hone an early B2B idea. If you’re in the early innings of exploring a startup idea, we'd love to work with you!
Upvote (3)
Share
Evan J. ZimmermanEntrepreneur, VC, writer
@firstround @grlalx Dear god. (Better believe my startup will be applying!) When applying, how much detail do you want in the dream customer descriptions?
Upvote (1)
Share
Shiyan Koh
This is fantastic @bencmejla & the first round team!
Upvote
Share