Discoverify

Spotify's Discover Weekly... But Daily

Productivity
Music
Spotify
Discoverify is a free Spotify add-on that automatically generates a personalized "Discover Daily" playlist, filled with recommendations based on your listening history.
Tweak your playlist settings and get a daily curated playlist filled with new music!
1 Review5.0/5
Alex Shen
🎈
Very intuitive to use. I don't have to manually choose music ever again!!!
