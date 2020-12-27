Home
→
Discoverify
Discoverify
Spotify's Discover Weekly... But Daily
Productivity
Music
Spotify
Discoverify is a free Spotify add-on that automatically generates a personalized "Discover Daily" playlist, filled with recommendations based on your listening history.
Tweak your playlist settings and get a daily curated playlist filled with new music!
1 Review
5.0/5
Alex Shen
🎈
Very intuitive to use. I don't have to manually choose music ever again!!!
2d