Discussions
Deals
Jobs
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Digital Marketing Workflow System
Digital Marketing Workflow System
Streamline your campaign workflow with Notion
Productivity
Marketing
Stop using separate Excel Sheets. Work efficient as one Team with all your Marketing Stakeholders & Agencies. This is a Notion Template Set for Strategic Planning & Execution: for Adwords, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, E-mail and all your channels.
🎁 20% OFF
GET PROMO CODE
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
32m ago