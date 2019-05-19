Dictionary by Helperbird
A powerful but simple to use directory app for Google Chrome
#5 Product of the DayToday
Dictionary by Helperbird is a powerful but simple to use Dictionary app.
Simply select a word and Dictionary by Helperbird will return all definitions, related words and synonyms.
Robert James GabrielMaker@robertjgabriel · Software Engineer
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Robert James, the maker and developer of Dictionary by Helperbird. Dictionary by Helperbird is a powerful but simple to use Dictionary app. Simply select a word and Dictionary by Helperbird will return all definitions, related words and synonyms in a single click Why did I make this? I have dyslexia and there are many times I will read a word and not understand what it meant. So I went along and built my own easy to use dictionary app. As the ones I have tried don't give me enough detail, such as exampling the word or phase in a simple to understand langue. So what can it do? With Dictionary by Helperbird you can Return Definitions, Meanings, Related words with a single click Why though? Unlike other apps, we won't ever sell your history, use hidden code, in the fact the only permission we ask for is the contextMenu. Pricing Dictionary by Helperbird is a paid app (so that you know we don't need to sell your data to keep afloat or worse yet, ads), but I tried to keep it as fair and affordable as possible and all funds will be going towards my wedding next year. A single one-off payment allows you have this app for life and all future updates, like the text to speech.
