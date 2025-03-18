Subscribe
  3. Diamond
This is a launch from Graphite
See 2 previous launches
Diamond

Diamond

Graphite's agentic AI-powered code review companion
Diamond gives you instant, codebase-aware feedback that eliminates review cycles and helps you ship higher-quality code faster.

Works with or without Graphite, free up to 100 PRs/month.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Developer ToolsGitHubDevelopment

Meet the team

About this launch
Graphite
Graphite
The AI-powered pull request toolchain
4.87 out of 5.0
65
Diamond by
Graphite
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Developer Tools, GitHub, Development. Made by
Kenneth DuMez
,
Xiulung Choy
,
Alyssa Baum
,
Tomas Reimers
,
Kush Gupta
,
Carissa Jansen
,
Greg Foster
,
Kanika Tibrewala
,
Merrill Lutsky
,
Nicholas Yan
,
Jacob Gold
and
Pranathi Peri
. Featured on March 19th, 2025.
Graphite
is rated 4.9/5 by 76 users. It first launched on September 19th, 2023.