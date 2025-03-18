Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Diamond
This is a launch from Graphite
See 2 previous launches
Diamond
Graphite's agentic AI-powered code review companion
Visit
Upvote 65
Diamond gives you instant, codebase-aware feedback that eliminates review cycles and helps you ship higher-quality code faster.
Works with or without Graphite, free up to 100 PRs/month.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Developer Tools
•
GitHub
•
Development
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
1-800-D2C
Ad
Helping brands find the best tech stacks in the world.
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Graphite
The AI-powered pull request toolchain
4.87 out of 5.0
Follow
65
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Diamond by
Graphite
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Development
. Made by
Kenneth DuMez
,
Xiulung Choy
,
Alyssa Baum
,
Tomas Reimers
,
Kush Gupta
,
Carissa Jansen
,
Greg Foster
,
Kanika Tibrewala
,
Merrill Lutsky
,
Nicholas Yan
,
Jacob Gold
and
Pranathi Peri
. Featured on March 19th, 2025.
Graphite
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 76 users. It first launched on September 19th, 2023.