Diagrams for Mac

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Lukas Kubanek
Maker
Hello ProductHunt! This is Lukáš, the developer of Diagrams. The idea for this app came to me when I was looking for a tool to visualize architectures while developing software on my Mac. Since none of the existing tools suited my needs, I decided to dig into native Mac development and build it myself. Fortunately enough, we were able to form a small team, and have been working on it for the past two years. Our primary goal was to streamline the diagramming experience and tailor it to the work with structured diagrams, while still keeping it simple. This is why we have carefully considered every single aspect of the canvas interaction and visual style. Today, we’re proud to present to you the outcome: the initial version of Diagrams. Diagrams is now available on the Mac App Store as a one-time purchase. To celebrate the launch, you can get it at 33% off for a limited time. We’re looking forward to hearing your feedback!
UpvoteShare
Congrats Lukas
UpvoteShare
After using Diagrams in beta for a while, I'm glad to finally buy this! Thanks for making this!
UpvoteShare