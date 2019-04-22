DEV.to for Android

DEV Community is a shared blogging and discussion platform for software developers.
Jess LeeMaker@jessleenyc · Co-Founder of DEV Community
It's here! We're so excited to launch our first iteration of the DEV Android App. Thank you to everyone in the community who has given us input and suggestions. Design-wise, we took the same approach as our iOS app by leveraging native shell/web views and will include more native code over time. DEV is home to about 150,000 software developers that believe in sharing knowledge and supporting one another. For those of you interested in publishing an article or starting a discussion, we welcome you to write your first post: https://dev.to/new As an open-source platform, we also welcome contributions from the community: https://github.com/thepracticald.... There are plenty of little bugs and enhancements to be made! Happy Coding!
