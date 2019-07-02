Log InSign up
Design Tools Weekly

Must-try design tools & guides on them, sent to your 📨

Thanks for checking out Design Tools Weekly!
What it’s about:
— series of interesting design tools and practical guides
— delivered to your inbox weekly, absolutely free
— 300+ tools grouped into categories
— learn at your own speed, constantly
Lisa Dziuba


Please meet Design Tools Weekly, your email course to learn new design tools every week. This project means a lot for me… 🧠 I wish to be a better version of myself, learn more and create really useful products. Luckily, when you’re working in design & development space, you have so many opportunities and tools to fulfil your dream. Even too many! 😱 You can find dozens of tools for wireframing, mocking, prototyping, designing, coding… So hard to keep track of them! But a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. And every week you can take a step in learning new tools and becoming a better version of yourself. That’s the main goal of Design Tools Weekly, that’s its mission. I hope, it will help thousands of people like me to learn more in a structural simple way.
Valia


As you remember, 3 months ago we launched Awesome Design Tools here, on Product Hunt. Could you imagine that now it’s the most comprehensive design tools collection? Now I am very excited to introduce you 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐥𝐲 — learning newsletter based on our collection.
Valia


If you’re curious what’s inside Design Tools Weekly: 📚 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 Beginner and advanced design video trainings, different courses, e-books, and guides. 📙 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐬 Start with fundamentals — master colors, fonts, typography, and accessibility tools. 💙 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 Try user research and analytic tools to see people behavior, needs, and real usage. ✨ 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 All you need to know — mockup, user flow, prototyping, UI & UX, design-to-code tools. 💎 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰 Supercharge your workflow with collaboration, handoff, design system, versioning tools. 💡 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 Master animation, AR, sound design, 3D modeling, logo design, and pixel art tools. 🔎 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 Free stock photos and videos, inspiration design sites, illustrations, and icons tools. Please subscribe to our newsletter :)
Alexander Diatlov

Wow, it's really cool! How do you plan to group these design tools?
Ahmed


@adiatlov thanks for the question! Design tools are grouped by the task: tools to work with color tools to work with font ... tools to hand of design to developers tools for design systems So you will get around 10 tools in every email, weekly. That allows to learn something new with a comfortable speed.
Alexander Diatlov

@geek_1001 any tools for beginners?
Ahmed


@adiatlov absolutely! We mixed design professional tools and tools for beginners. Also, we included learning guides to make it easier to begin.
Andrew Chersky


Proud of my team, with whom we're launching so many cool things for the community. Go-go-go 🎉
Daniil Kopilevych

Super cool design tips, tricks and new tools to check out
