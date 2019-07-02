Reviews
Maker
Lisa Dziuba
Please meet Design Tools Weekly, your email course to learn new design tools every week. This project means a lot for me… 🧠 I wish to be a better version of myself, learn more and create really useful products. Luckily, when you’re working in design & development space, you have so many opportunities and tools to fulfil your dream. Even too many! 😱 You can find dozens of tools for wireframing, mocking, prototyping, designing, coding… So hard to keep track of them! But a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. And every week you can take a step in learning new tools and becoming a better version of yourself. That’s the main goal of Design Tools Weekly, that’s its mission. I hope, it will help thousands of people like me to learn more in a structural simple way.
Maker
Maker
If you’re curious what’s inside Design Tools Weekly: 📚 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 Beginner and advanced design video trainings, different courses, e-books, and guides. 📙 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐬 Start with fundamentals — master colors, fonts, typography, and accessibility tools. 💙 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 Try user research and analytic tools to see people behavior, needs, and real usage. ✨ 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 All you need to know — mockup, user flow, prototyping, UI & UX, design-to-code tools. 💎 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰 Supercharge your workflow with collaboration, handoff, design system, versioning tools. 💡 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 Master animation, AR, sound design, 3D modeling, logo design, and pixel art tools. 🔎 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 Free stock photos and videos, inspiration design sites, illustrations, and icons tools. Please subscribe to our newsletter :)
Wow, it's really cool! How do you plan to group these design tools?
Maker
@adiatlov thanks for the question! Design tools are grouped by the task: tools to work with color tools to work with font ... tools to hand of design to developers tools for design systems So you will get around 10 tools in every email, weekly. That allows to learn something new with a comfortable speed.
@geek_1001 any tools for beginners?
Maker
Proud of my team, with whom we're launching so many cool things for the community. Go-go-go 🎉
Super cool design tips, tricks and new tools to check out